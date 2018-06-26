© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

30 Arizonans Fined For Missing Jury Duty In Federal Court

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 26, 2018 at 7:45 AM MST
GAVEL1.jpg

The federal court in Arizona is letting people know it can be costly to skip out on jury duty.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Steven Logan called 32 people in the Phoenix and Prescott areas into court for a hearing over failing to show up for jury service.

Thirty people who were unable to show good cause for missing jury service were each fined in amounts up to $500.

Arrest warrants were issued for two people who didn't show up for the hearing.

People who ignore jury summons can face a fine of up to $1,000, be jailed for three days and be ordered to do community service.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press