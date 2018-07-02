© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Group Wants Route 66 On List Of National Historic Trails

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 2, 2018 at 9:12 AM MST
seligman-sign.jpg
www.route66giftshop.com
/

A national nonprofit says it will push for Historic Route 66 to be designated as a National Historic Trail.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announcement says it's embarking on a month-long road trip that will cover the full length of the historic highway as part of its campaign for the designation.

The trip was to begin Monday in Chicago and finish August 3 in Los Angeles, with stops planned in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona and other states along the route.

The National Park Service says there are currently 19 designated National Historic Trails, including the Trail of Tears, the Lewis and Clark trail, and the Selma to Montgomery March in Alabama.

It is up to Congress to decide whether a route should be designated as a National Historic Trail.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsRoute 66history
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content