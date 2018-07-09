© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Storm Knocks Out Power to 21K in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 9, 2018 at 8:26 AM MST
poster_4f54858c609b45d0859614fb63cd5ff2_91901811_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
ABC 15
/

Around 21,000 residents are without power after a monsoon struck southern Arizona.

Arizona Public Service said the storm knocked out power lines late Sunday in Buckeye, Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service, 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) winds created dust storms throughout the area.

State transportation officials temporarily closed a section of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande due to low visibility.

Officials are still trying to determine the amount of damaged caused in Buckeye.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaMonsoonAPSSouthern Arizona
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content