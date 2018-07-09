Storm Knocks Out Power to 21K in Arizona

Around 21,000 residents are without power after a monsoon struck southern Arizona.

Arizona Public Service said the storm knocked out power lines late Sunday in Buckeye, Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service, 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) winds created dust storms throughout the area.

State transportation officials temporarily closed a section of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande due to low visibility.

Officials are still trying to determine the amount of damaged caused in Buckeye.