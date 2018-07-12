© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

EPA Awards Navajo Nation Funds for Abandoned Uranium Mine Cleanup

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published July 12, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has allocated nearly $900,000 to the Navajo Nation for the cleanup of abandoned uranium mines. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it’s the latest effort to remediate hundreds of sites on the reservation.

The funds will allow the Navajo Nation Abandoned Mine Lands program to further inspect the uranium mines and assist the EPA with removing contaminated soil. It’ll also help train Navajo staff members on federal Superfund cleanup laws to tap additional federal resources.

According to EPA officials, funding is available to cleanup nearly half of the more than 500 abandoned mines. Many, however, have yet to be assessed and to date, only a handful have been fully cleaned up.

The EPA has awarded $1.2 million to the Navajo abandoned mines program since 2016. The tribe is also using money from legal settlements to fund the cleanup, which could take decades and exceed a billion dollars.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
