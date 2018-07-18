© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Astronomers Spot a Dozen New Moons around Jupiter

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published July 18, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
credit_nasa_jpl_ua_shows_io.jpg
NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
/

Astronomers have spotted twelve new moons orbiting Jupiter, bringing the total of known moons to 79. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

A team of astronomers led by Carnegie Institution for Science found the moons in images taken from a telescope in Chile. It took a year of follow-up observations from telescopes in Flagstaff and Hawaii to confirm the new moons and calculate their orbits. One of them is unusual: it’s whirling around Jupiter the opposite direction as its nearest neighbors, risking a head-on collision.

The new moons are tiny and might be the remnants of larger objects that broke apart during cataclysmic collisions just after the solar system’s formation.

Four years ago, the same team of astronomers proposed the existence of a giant ice planet far beyond Neptune. Their search for the so-called “Planet 9” turned up these new moons of Jupiter.

news_donate_3.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffNAUastronomyLocal NewsScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content