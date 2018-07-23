© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

CVS apologizes To Transgender Arizona Woman For Prescription Denial

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 23, 2018 at 7:46 AM MST
ACLU of Arizona
Drugstore chain CVS is apologizing to an Arizona transgender woman who says she was denied a hormone prescription by a pharmacist.

The company apologized on social media Friday saying the pharmacist is no longer an employee.

CVS says it has a history of supporting LGBTQ rights, helping to develop a guide for pharmacy care for gay, lesbian and transgender customers.

The apology comes after Hilde Hall shared her experience on the American Civil Liberties Union's website.

Hall says a pharmacist in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills made her feel humiliated last April.

She says she left a complaint with a CVS corporate office several times.

CVS says the lack of response was an unintentional oversight.

Hall says she hopes CVS will make non-discrimination policies more public.

