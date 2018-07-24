© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey Calls for Ballot Measure to End Legislative Immunity

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 24, 2018 at 1:56 PM MST
La Paz County Sheriff's Office/KLPZ

Governor Doug Ducey wants to give Arizona voters a chance to abolish a constitutional provision that gives immunity to state lawmakers under some circumstances.

Ducey calls abolition of legislative immunity a "needed reform" and said in a Twitter post Tuesday that he wants lawmakers to act early in 2019 to put a referendum on the ballot.

Ducey last week signed an executive order directing state troopers to cite lawmakers if they break traffic laws despite the constitutional provision.

That order and the proposed constitutional change are reactions to recent disclosure that state Rep. Paul Mosley told a sheriff's deputy who pulled him over that last March he had previously driven at 120 mph (193 kph).

According to a sheriff's report, Mosley said he shouldn't be cited because of legislative immunity.

Associated Press
