© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mining Company Fined for Arsenic Leak into Yavapai County Creek

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 24, 2018 at 3:04 PM MST
arsenic.jpg
Capitol Media Services

A mining company convicted of felony charges of discharging arsenic-contaminated water into a creek in Yavapai County has been fined more than $2.7 million.

Bagdad Hillside was convicted in April of three felony counts of violating a pollution discharge law.

Arizona prosecutors say Bagdad Hillside discharged contaminated water from its mine into Boulder Creek at a rate of about 2.6 million gallons (9.8 million liters) a year after signing consent orders to stop the practice.

In 2014 and 2015, Bagdad Hillside signed three compliance consent orders with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality agreeing to come up with a plan to stop the discharge and to apply for the appropriate environmental permits.

However, authorities say no plan was ever submitted and the mine continued to discharge into Boulder Creek.

donate_____5.jpg

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News miningLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content