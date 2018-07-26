© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona State Trooper Fatally Shot In Highway Confrontation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2018 at 7:40 AM MST
Arizona's public safety director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

Col. Frank Milstead says the trooper killed late Wednesday night, Tyler Edenhofer , graduated from the Department of Public Safety academy in May.

Milstead said motorists on Interstate 10 reported a man was throwing things at vehicles and that a fight began when troopers made contact with the suspect.

Department spokesman Raul Garcia says the wounded trooper was treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound and released.

The suspect was taken into custody but Garcia did not identify him.

Garcia says a third trooper was also injured but not from a gunshot.

Associated Press
