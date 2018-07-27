Flagstaff Authorities Search For 2 Suspects In Sexual Assault

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two male suspects in a sexual assault yesterday morning in a wooded area near Kachina Village, south of Flagstaff. The suspects are described as Spanish speaking and wearing jeans, work boots and long sleeved orange work shirts covered in sawdust and dirt. One suspect is approximately 5'10" with a thin build and a light mustache, short hair and estimated to be in his early 30's. The other suspect is described as shorter than the first, with a thicker, "chubby" build and a precise, short haircut, also estimated to be in his early 30's. Their vehicle is an older model - possibly 1980's - full-size single cab pick-up truck, dark red or maroon in color with faded spots showing some metal and rust. The incident happened on FS Road 237 behind Kachina Village, connecting with SR 89A. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coconino Sheriff's Office at 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.