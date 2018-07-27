Rain Fire Near Tusayan Expected to Grow in Coming Days

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest say a lightning-caused wildfire a mile southeast of Tusayan will continue to grow in the coming days. More than 50 personnel are managing the 165-acre Rain Fire to benefit forest health. It started July 21 .

Officials say all containment lines on the wildfire have held as the fire has consumed dead, woody fuels on the forest floor. Crews are also conducting burnout operations to protect values at risk in the Rain Fire’s planning area.

Credit USFS / The smoke plume from the Rain Fire near Tusayan on Fri, July 27.

Forest managers are attempting to reduce local smoke impacts, but say it’ll be visible from Highway 64 and the communities of Tusayan, Valle and Grand Canyon Village. Favorable northwest winds are expected to carry smoke away from the communities today, but some overnight smoke may linger.

For more info, see https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6002/ or go to the Kaibab’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Meanwhile, officials say the Gallo Fire near Red Butte north of Valle is inactive.