Crews Manage Lightning-Caused Fires Across the Region

Crews with the Coconino National Forest continue to manage several lightning-caused wildfires in the region with the onset of monsoon season. The Seep Fire is burning woody debris near Kendrick Park north of Flagstaff and has grown to 2,300 acres. Twenty-five personnel are keeping the blaze within containment lines.

Smoke is visible to travelers on U.S. Highway 180 and could impact homes in the area along with residents of Timberline and Doney Park.

Coconino fire crews are also conducting aerial monitoring on the nine-acre Platypus Fire northwest of Sedona. It’s burning in the Red Rock-Secret Mountain Wilderness between Boynton and Long canyons in steep, rugged terrain.

Credit USFS / The nine-acre Platypus Fire is burning northwest of Sedona.

On the Kaibab National Forest, managers are allowing the 40-acre Bald Fire to burn on Sitgreaves Mountain northeast of Williams. They expect the fire to continue to grow in the coming days and smoke could impact Parks, Pittman Valley, Spring Valley and Interstate-40.

Meanwhile, the Obi Fire that started July 21 on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon has grown to more than 940 acres. Crews are confining the fire to a predetermined area in order to protect sensitive natural and cultural resources.

For more information, see www.inciweb.nwcg.gov or agency Twitter pages.