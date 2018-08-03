Evacuation Order Lifted Following Flash Flooding In Mayer

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in washes and creeks in the north-central Arizona town of Mayer.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say some residents in low-lying areas near Big Bug Creek and the Chimney Ranch trailer park along Highway 69 were told to evacuate Thursday afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologists say some areas of Mayer got nearly 2 inches of rain in a short span.

Sheriff's officials say water was starting to recede by about 4:30 p.m. and a shelter has been set up at Mayer High School if needed.

Authorities say much of the affected spots are in the area of the burn scar left from a wildfire last year that forced an evacuation in Mayer.