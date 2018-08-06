© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Gets Federal Grant For Airport Emergency Vehicle

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2018 at 7:39 AM MST
The Flagstaff airport is getting $1 million in federal funding to replace a decades-old aircraft and firefighting rescue vehicle.

The funding announced last week comes from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flagstaff Pulliam Airport director Barney Hemlick says the federal grant will cover most of the cost of the vehicle. State funding will fill the gap.

He says the airport has two of the vehicles. One is nearly 30 years old and the other 14 years old.

The airport is run by the City of Flagstaff.

Hemlick says the city still must buy equipment to be used with the vehicle, including protective gear for firefighters.

