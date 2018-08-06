© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Nearly All Arizona State Firefighters Assigned to California Wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 6, 2018 at 1:59 PM MST
2018_08_05-14.37.16.626-CDT.jpeg
USFS
/

Ninety-five percent of Arizona’s state firefighters are currently battling major wildfires in California. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

Nearly 300 firefighters with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are grappling with hot and dry conditions in one of the most extreme fire seasons in California state history. Southern Arizona Engine Crew 362 is fighting the Donnell Fire on the Stanislaus National Forest east of Sacramento. It’s the third fire they’ve been assigned to in nine days.

361_carr_fire_0.jpg
Credit Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
/
Members of Tucson's Engine Crew 361 fighting the Carr Fire near Redding, Calif.

"Not only do we have to have our head on a swivel for fire, we also have to be very cautious about possible trees that are going to fall, because they fall, they kill, and that’s what’s been killing a lot of firefighters," says Jeff Harrison, a firefighter with the crew.

361_carr_fire2.jpg
Credit Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
/
Members of Tucson's Engine Crew 361 fighting the Carr Fire near Redding, Calif.

Nine people have died in recent California wildfires, including four firefighters. Nearly 600,000 acres have burned triggering tens of thousands of evacuations.

It’s common for states to share firefighting resources during critical fire events. Arizona’s monsoon has produced significant moisture allowing crews to help out in California and other western states.

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonafirewildfiredroughtForest ServiceLocal NewsArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementFire Season 2018
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
