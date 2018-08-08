2 Employees Accused Of Robbing Payson Casino Last Month

The FBI says two employees of a casino in the north-central town of Payson have been accused of robbing the business last month.

They say 31-year-old Ryan Pearson and 32-year-old Armando Ochoa were arrested Monday in Payson.

Two suspects dressed in black and wearing hoods and masks entered the Mazatzal Casino on the Tonto Apache reservation on July 17.

Authorities say the suspects had a long gun and pistols and fired multiple rounds inside the casino.

Nobody was injured, but the robbers fled the casino with an undisclosed amount of money.

FBI officials didn't disclose how Pearson and Ochoa were linked to the robbery.

Both are facing charges of robbery and use of a weapon in a crime of violence.

It was unclear Tuesday if the men have lawyers yet.