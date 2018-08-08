Prison Chief's Lawyers Object To Suggested Use Of Fine Money

Lawyers for Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan are opposing suggestions from opposing attorneys on how to spend the proceeds of a $1.4 million fine issued against the state in a lawsuit over health care in the state's prisons.

A judge imposed the fine and held Ryan in contempt of court in June for failing to adequately improve inmate care.

Ryan's attorneys objected to a suggestion from lawyers for the prisoners that 90 percent of the money should go toward hiring medical experts to investigate complaints of inadequate care.

They also oppose making a $100 payment to inmates involved in instances in December and January during which the state failed to make improvements.

Lawyers for Ryan say the suggestions from opposing attorneys violate the terms of a settlement in the case.