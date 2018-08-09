3 Children Found Abandoned Along Arizona Highway; Mom Naked

Authorities say a woman is undergoing a medical evaluation after allegedly abandoning her three young children along a north-central Arizona highway and later being found wandering naked.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials didn't immediately release the name of the 27-year-old woman Wednesday.

They reported receiving a call about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about a woman and her children stranded on State Route 87 south of Payson after their vehicle ran out of gasoline.

DPS troopers arrived and found the girls — ages 1, 3 and 4 — alone inside the car but unharmed.

A passer-by reported seeing a naked woman wandering in the lanes of State Route 87 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about two miles from where the girls were abandoned.

DPS officials say they're still investigating the case.