Ex-Arizona School District Business Manager Accused Of Theft

Arizona prosecutors say a state grand jury has indicted the former business manager for the Western Arizona Vocational Education District for allegedly stealing district monies.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says that between November 2011 and August 2016, Deborah Long is accused of keeping payments made by parents and others to the district, making personal purchases with WAVE credit cards and increasing her salary without authorization.

Investigators say the total loss to WAVE is nearly $140,000.

Prosecutors say the 43-year-old Long is facing seven felony charges including one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, five counts of theft and one count of misuse of public monies.

It was unclear Thursday if Long has a lawyer yet.