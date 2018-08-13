Cooler Temps Help Crews on North Rim Wildfires

Crews are expecting cooler weather to help efforts to put out two wildfires in rural northern Arizona.

U.S. Forest Service officials in Kaibab National Forest said scattered thunderstorms and showers on Monday have made flare ups minimal.

The Cat Fire is burning 25 miles southeast of Jacob Lake. It has scorched around 2,500 acres.

Firefighters say they are conducting a burnout operation on its northeast portion.

The Stina Fire, about half the size, is burning 23 miles southwest. Firefighters say they are conducting a burnout operation on the northeast portion of the blaze.

Both are burning ponderosa pine, mixed conifer and other brush.

Smoke from the fires is visible from the Grand Canyon's North and South Rim.

Both were lightning-caused and no structures are threatened.