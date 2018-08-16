© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Van Damme's Son Pleads Guilty In Arizona Knife Incident

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2018 at 4:53 AM MST
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
/

A son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix.

Nicholas Van Varenberg had a change of plea hearing Wednesday.

He's now scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3 and authorities say Van Varenberg likely will get probation.

Tempe police arrested Van Varenberg last September on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Van Varenberg became upset at his unidentified roommate for answering the door, grabbed a knife and kept his roommate from leaving the apartment.

The 22-year-old Van Varenberg is the youngest son of Van Damme, known for his martial arts action films of the 1980s and 1990s.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press