Poetry Friday: Wanderlust

This week’s Poetry Friday reading started off as a love letter written some years ago. KNAU listener Steve Law, of Page, wrote it on the Colorado River where he was working as a guide. He was trying to explain to a former girlfriend why he kept leaving home in search of adventure. Steve is now the editor of the Lake Powell Chronicle, but his wanderlust has not subsided…something many of us can relate to. Here he is reading his original poem, ‘Gone’.

Gone, by Steven Law

I want to find myself an outbound ship

At the very beginning of a very long trip

I want to hear the riddle from the Sphinx’s lips

And decipher panels in Aztec crypts

That, baby, that is why I’m gone

I want to pursue life’s elusive insights

While I dogsledding beneath the northern lights

I want to sit at the pilgrim’s fire

I want to sing in the nomad’s choir

That, baby, that is why I’m gone

I want to ride a wild horse across Mongolian plains

I want to pitch my tent under African rains

I want to drown in a whirlpool of wonder

I want a riptide of awe to pull me under

That, baby, that is why I’m gone

Credit Steven Law / Steven Law: Former Grand Canyon guide, current editor of the Lake Powell Chronicle

I want to explore the corners of the Amazon

I want to see what’s beyond the Great Beyond

I want curiosity to be my guide

`Cause the horizon pulls at me like the moon pulls at the tide

Wait just a little longer, I’ll be home soon

Just one more phase of the Traveler’s Moon

I have a pen, a notebook and some worn-out shoes

A backpack, a blanket and a picture of you

And I’ve learned 20 ways to say goodbye

And a hundred ways my love proclaim

And you’ve learned 20 ways to ask me why

But the answer is always the same

Forty days in the desert is what I’m needin’

I want to walk those sandy trails till my tired feet are bleedin’

And I want to wander the Yukon’s empty trails

And I want to ride India’s restless rails

That, baby, that is why I’m gone

I want to find a forgotten city using antique maps

And outsmart its ancient booby-traps

I want to hear nature’s delicate voices

But they’re drowned out by the city’s noises

That, baby, that is why I’m gone

I want to migrate with the whales

When the Zephyr fills my sails.

I want to attempt the deeper contemplations

Under those beautiful Grand Canyon constellations

That, baby, that is why I’m gone

I want to break bread with the prodigal sons

I want to taste life with a poet’s tongue

I stayed put for a while, it didn’t take, but I sure tried

`Cause the horizon pulls at me like the moon pulls at the tide

Wait just a little longer, I’ll be home soon

Just one more phase of the Traveler’s Moon

I have a pen, a notebook and some worn-out shoes

A backpack, a blanket and a picture of you

And I’ve learned 20 ways to say goodbye

And a hundred ways my love proclaim

And you’ve learned 20 ways to ask me why

But the answer is always the same

Wait, baby wait, just a little longer for me

The wandering river always returns to the sea

Another campsite – and packing up at dawn

The needle settles north and now I’m gone

