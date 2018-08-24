Poetry Friday: Discover This Country
A quote from the late poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou sums up the theme of this week’s Poetry Friday segment. She said, “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike”. KNAU listener Stephanie Birdwell of Flagstaff had that notion in mind when she chose two Angelou poems for us…they speak to some of the raw, disheartening stories of America and the hope that positive change and humanity will prevail.
Stephanie Birdwell:
Today I've picked the poems 'Africa' and 'America'. I feel like they're reall timely for what's happening in the United States at this moment. What I really liked about these poems is some of the history, and the roots, and also talking about where we're going.
Africa, by Maya Angelou
Thus she had lain
sugar cane sweet
deserts her hair
golden her feet
mountains her breasts
two Niles her tears.
Thus she has lain
Black through the years.
Over the white seas
Rime white and cold
Brigands ungentled
icicle bold
took her daughters
Sold her strong sons
churched her with Jesus
bled her with guns
Thus she has lain.
Now she is rising
remember her pain
remember he losses
her screams loud and vain
remember her riches
her history slain
now she is striding
although she had lain
America, by Maya Angelou
The gold of her promise
has never been mined
Her borders of justice
not clearly defined
Her crops of abundance
the fruit and the grain
Have not fed the hungry
nor eased that deep pain
Her proud declarations
are leaves on the wind
Her southern exposure
black death did befriend
Discover this country
dead centuries cry
Erect noble tablets
where none can decry
"She kills her bright future
and rapes for a sou
Then entraps her children
with legends untrue"
I beg you
Discover this country.
