Appeal Filed Over Ruling On Collection Of Mail-In Ballots

A Democratic activist has appealed a ruling that upheld a 2016 Arizona law banning groups from collecting early mail-in ballots from voters and delivering them.

The appeal was filed Monday on behalf of activist Rivko Knox, who said the law has caused her to stop delivering ballots for voters who request assistance.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes on Friday dismissed Knox's lawsuit challenging the law that bars anyone but caregivers or family members from delivering a completed early ballot to a polling place.

Rayes rejected arguments from Knox's attorneys that the law was unconstitutional because it's trumped by federal statutes and violated her free-speech rights.

Both political parties had used ballot collection to boost turnout during elections, but Democrats used it more effectively.