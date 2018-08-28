© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Appeal Filed Over Ruling On Collection Of Mail-In Ballots

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 28, 2018 at 8:08 AM MST
5b3c2144c64db.image_.jpg
Capitol Media Services
/

A Democratic activist has appealed a ruling that upheld a 2016 Arizona law banning groups from collecting early mail-in ballots from voters and delivering them.

The appeal was filed Monday on behalf of activist Rivko Knox, who said the law has caused her to stop delivering ballots for voters who request assistance.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes on Friday dismissed Knox's lawsuit challenging the law that bars anyone but caregivers or family members from delivering a completed early ballot to a polling place.

Rayes rejected arguments from Knox's attorneys that the law was unconstitutional because it's trumped by federal statutes and violated her free-speech rights.

Both political parties had used ballot collection to boost turnout during elections, but Democrats used it more effectively.

