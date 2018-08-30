Polygamous Sect Members in Line to Hold on to Town Council

A polygamous sect that has been losing control of a community on the Utah-Arizona border that it has long controlled is in line to hold on to seats on a town council after three member incumbents survived a primary election challenge from outsiders.

Vance Barlow, the town manager and town clerk in Colorado City, Arizona, says Donald Richter secured one of the four seats outright because he won more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary.

He says two other incumbents received the second- and third-most votes and will face four non-sect candidates in the November election for three seats.

The results were somewhat surprising after non-members of the polygamous group took control of town offices last year in elections in the sister city of Hildale, Utah.