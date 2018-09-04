© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Presidential Hopefuls Pick Running Mates

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 4, 2018 at 4:47 PM MST
A Navajo presidential candidate has selected a new running mate after finding out his previous pick was ineligible.

Joe Shirley Jr. chose Buu Van Nygren, a 31-year-old with a background in construction management from the Utah portion of the reservation.

Shirley announced earlier Tuesday that Peter Deswood III would join his ticket. But the tribe's election office says Deswood isn't a registered voter and, therefore, is ineligible to be a vice presidential candidate.

Nygren has a bachelor's degree in construction management and a master's in business administration from Arizona State University. Nygren works for a national construction company as an operations trainer.

Shirley will face Jonathan Nez in the Nov. 6 general election.

Nez chose Myron Lizer, who runs hardware stores on the reservation, as his running mate.

