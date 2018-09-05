Kyl Likely To Be Sworn In On Wednesday

A spokesman for the Arizona governor says Jon Kyl could be sworn in as a U.S. senator as soon as Tuesday evening but it will likely occur Wednesday.

Daniel Ruiz II, a spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey, disclosed the timing hours after Ducey appointed Kyl to fill the seat left vacant by the death of John McCain.

Kyl has only committed to fill the seat until the end of the current congressional session on Jan. 3.

Kyl served three terms in the Senate before retiring in 2012.

Earlier Tuesday, he went from a news conference at the Arizona Capitol to the Phoenix airport to fly to Washington.