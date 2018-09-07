Arizona DPS Director Bashes Nike Campaign With Kaepernick

The head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety is weighing in on Nike's endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick.

Col. Frank Milstead slammed Nike's "Just Do It" campaign from his personal Twitter account without mentioning Kaepernick by name.

Milstead tweeted late Wednesday a picture of a DPS trooper killed in July with words from a Nike ad written over it.

Nike this week unveiled an ad with the former 49ers quarterback that states "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Kaepernick has been applauded and lambasted for starting a movement among NFL players to kneel in protest during the national anthem.

In his tweet, Milstead writes people should look to "the men and women who were a uniform and are killed/murdered" as examples of those who sacrifice.