Navajo Leaders Say Members are Listed in Wrong Voting Boundaries

Navajo Nation leaders say voter rolls list many tribe members in wrong political boundaries in a southeastern Utah county where districts were overturned for being illegally drawn based on race.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports leaders are asking the state to intervene before possible incorrect ballots are issued for the November election.

San Juan County officials dispute that the problem is that large or serious, saying they are working to resolve some issues created because a quarter of residents use post office boxes instead of street addresses.

Leonard Gorman, executive director of the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission, told state lawmakers Wednesday that about 85 to 95 percent of Navajo voters are not correctly placed on voter rolls with up to 25 percent placed outside of proper precincts.