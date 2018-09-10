© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Trial Date Set In 2014 Killing Of Bullhead City Girl

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 10, 2018 at 7:45 AM MST
RECTOR2.jpg

A judge has set a trial date for a man charged with killing a Bullhead City girl four years ago.

Justin James Rector is set to be tried on first-degree murder, kidnapping, child abuse and abandonment of a body in late April.

A Mohave County judge set the trial date Friday over the objection of Rector's attorney.

Authorities say 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella had been strangled in September 2014. Her partially clothed body was found in a shallow grave near her home.

The prosecutor had urged the judge to schedule the trial to ensure the rights of the victims. He accused the defense attorney of being uncooperative in setting up interviews.

Rector's attorney denied the allegation.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press