Border Patrol Unions Back Arizona Gov. Ducey For Re-Election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 11, 2018 at 5:04 AM MST
Local and national Border Patrol unions are officially endorsing Republican Arizona Doug Ducey in his bid for a second term.

The unions representing U.S. Border Patrol guards nationally and in state that shares its southern boundary with Mexico announced their endorsement Monday at the state Capitol.

Ducey has stressed a commitment to border security, launching a law enforcement initiative called Arizona's Border Strike Force, which aims to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration into the United States.

His Democratic rival David Garcia has promised to pull back the National Guard troops Ducey sent to the border at President Donald Trump's request. Garcia is an education professor and military veteran.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, says Ducey supports "protecting the citizens of Arizona and America."

