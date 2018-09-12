© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
US Justice Department Seeks Dismissal From Tribe's Lawsuit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 12, 2018 at 5:15 AM MST
Attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department want a federal judge to drop a lawsuit that faulted the office for not prosecuting an Arizona police officer in a Navajo woman's death.

The Navajo Nation sued the federal government and the city of Winslow in March on behalf of Loreal Tsingine's daughter.

Authorities say Tsingine posed a threat to now former Winslow police Officer Austin Shipley when he killed her in March 2016.

Navajo officials say he should have used non-lethal force. The tribe alleged violations of her equal protection rights in its claim against the Justice Department.

The department has said it couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Shipley willfully used excessive force.

It asked a judge this week to dismiss the federal defendants, saying they're immune from lawsuits.

