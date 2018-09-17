© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Four Dead After ATV Plunges off Cliff Near Blue Ridge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 17, 2018 at 1:59 PM MST
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Four people were killed Saturday in an ATV crash in the Blue Ridge area along the Mogollon Rim.

Tracks indicate it went off a Forest Service road and plunged 400 feet off a cliff. The victims had been reported overdue earlier in the day. Investigators don’t know why the ATV veered off the road.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton, all four victims have been recovered and are being transported to the medical examiner’s office.

Credit Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Officials are investigating why an ATV plunged 400 feet off a cliff. All four aboard the vehicle died.

A 10-acre wildfire that started at the site is being attributed to the crash, and made it difficult for search and rescue crews to access the rugged area. Firefighters on the Tonto National Forest are monitoring the blaze.

Identities of the crash victims haven’t yet been released pending identification by next of kin.

