Sky Harbor Airport Terminal Re-Opened After Scare

Police say a terminal at the Phoenix airport has been re-opened after an unattended rental car left in a curb lane prompted a security scare.

Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson says a bomb squad determined the vehicle was not a danger before the terminal re-opened.

The car was found early Sunday on the upper deck of Terminal 4.

Officials at Sky Harbor International Airport say some outbound flights were delayed. Carriers affected include American Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways and Southwest Airlines.

Airport officials encouraged travelers to confirm the status of flights with their carrier.