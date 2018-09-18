© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Unsure What Led ATV To Go Off Blue Ridge Cliff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 18, 2018 at 2:25 PM MST
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Authorities in northern Arizona are trying to figure out how an ATV went off a cliff, killing all four men riding in it.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials recovered the bodies Monday of the victims of a weekend crash near Blue Ridge.

Sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton says investigators are continuing to look into how the all-terrain vehicle veered off a forest road and plunged 400 feet.

Paxton says the four men were from metro Phoenix area and had been on a camping trip in the Payson area.

He says the county medical examiner had not yet made positive identifications.

The Saturday crash also sparked a 10-acre fire, which made it difficult for rescuers to get to the victims.

The road has since reopened.

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsTonto National ForestCoconino County Sheriff's Office
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
