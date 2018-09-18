Wildfire Smoke Over Northern Arizona Expected To Lessen

Smoke from a wildfire that's shrouded parts of northern Arizona is expected to lessen this week.

The lightning-caused wildfire has been burning in a rugged area near Sedona since late July, keeping it out of reach for firefighters.

A spokesman for the Coconino National Forest, George Jozens, says it reached a point recently where it could be suppressed.

He says the last of the burnout operations that have been producing heavy smoke are planned Monday night. The nighttime operations allow the smoke to rise and disperse rather than settle in Sedona during the daytime.

Sedona, the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and other nearby communities have been impacted by the smoke.

Health officials say people should stay inside to avoid small particles that can make breathing difficult and cause illness.