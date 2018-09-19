3 men, Teen ID'ed as Victims in ATV Crash off Blue Ridge Cliff

Authorities have released the identities of four people killed when their ATV plunged off a northern Arizona cliff.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified victims in the weekend crash near Blue Ridge as 37-year-old Reymond Martinez, 38-year-old Enrique Lopez, 36-year-old Manuel Ladislao Bracamonte and 17-year-old Abraham Javier Rodriquez Delgado.

All four were from metropolitan Phoenix.

Sheriff's officials say the crash is still under investigation.

The four were part of a larger group on a camping trip in the Payson area. They were reported missing Saturday when they did not return from ATV riding.

Deputies determined their ATV somehow went off a forest road and fell 400 feet.

A small fire sparked by the crash initially made it difficult for rescuers to reach the scene.