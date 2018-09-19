© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
70-Year-Old Pilot Hurt In Arizona Crash Of Small Plane dies

Published September 19, 2018
Published September 19, 2018 at 8:12 AM MST
Authorities say a 70-year-old man who has been seriously injured after the small plane he was piloting crashed into part of a home in north-central Arizona has died.

Cottonwood police identified the victim Tuesday as Joseph William Kreiner of Clarkdale.

Fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene about 9:45 a.m. Monday and found the single-engine Bonanza Beechcraft in flames.

Kreiner was extricated from the plane and air-lifted to a burn center in Phoenix.

Police say the pilot told them that the plane's engine stopped, leading to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say the home sustained minimal structural damage and no other injuries were reported.

