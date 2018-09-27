© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Border Patrol Agent Charged in Wildfire from Last Year

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2018 at 2:01 PM MST
A Border Patrol agent who was off-duty when he sparked a large wildfire last year while target shooting is now facing a misdemeanor charge in federal court.

Court records show Dennis Dickey was charged last week with one count of causing a fire without a permit for his role in the April 2017 fire that burned over 70 square miles (190 square kilometers) and damaged about 19 square miles of the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area.

Dickey was target shooting with an explosive powder near Green Valley when he sparked the fire on April 23, 2017.

Several people reported the fire and homes were temporarily evacuated.

Dickey's attorney, Sean Chapman, said he had no comment on his client's charge.

