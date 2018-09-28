© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Apache-Sitgreaves Christmas Tree Permits

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2018 at 5:52 AM MST
Officials at the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in east-central Arizona say they will start selling Christmas tree tags Oct. 1.

 

The officials with the United States Department of Agriculture's Forest Service said Thursday the tags will still cost $15 this year for those planning to cut down their own holiday trees.

They say the tags will be available until the close of business Dec. 24 at the forests' supervisor's and district offices.

A map of the cutting area and cutting instructions are available to those who buy tags.

