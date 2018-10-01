Talks Continue Over Colorado River Water Shortage

Top water officials in Arizona say they're making progress in talks toward agreements for cities, farmers and tribes to share in Colorado River water cutbacks.

The Arizona Republic reports that state water officials also want to join in a larger proposed deal to prevent Lake Mead from dropping even further.

Arizona water managers have been leading a series of biweekly meetings since July to work out details of the proposed drought-contingency plan.

Two officials leading the talks say they're optimistic about finalizing agreements within Arizona in November so that the state Legislature can sign off in January.

The proposed three-state plan would involve California, Arizona and Nevada jointly taking less water out of Lake Mead to give the reservoir a boost.