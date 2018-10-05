Body Of Man Pulled From Flooded Arizona wash

Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a man has died after his car was swept into a flooded wash bed.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a rescue helicopter located the body of 34-year-old Joshua Allen Carlisle of Golden Valley on Thursday about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from where his vehicle went into the wash during a storm.

Deputies say they had received reports late Wednesday of an SUV becoming submerged.

A water rescue team found the vehicle a little over half a mile (0.8 kilometers) from the road along the wash bank.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa have brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of Arizona.

On Wednesday night, a 26-year-old woman from France was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck along a stretch of a northern Arizona highway that collapsed from storm damage. The driver crossed the collapsed area and lost control of his truck.