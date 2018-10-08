© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff City Council Recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 8, 2018 at 4:21 PM MST
indigenous.jpg
Google Images
/

The City of Flagstaff today recognized its first Indigenous Peoples' Day on what is Columbus Day nationwide.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution last week. It recognizes that native people have inhabited the area of Flagstaff "since time immemorial". The resolution says the city will commit to fighting racism and fostering justice and equality for indigenous people and all people confronted with discrimination. The council was first approached with the idea in 2015 when a coalition of native peoples presented the idea. Today, the council live-streamed a ceremony at City Hall honoring the first year of Indigenous Peoples' Day. 

KNAU and Arizona News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF