Flagstaff City Council Recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day

The City of Flagstaff today recognized its first Indigenous Peoples' Day on what is Columbus Day nationwide.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution last week. It recognizes that native people have inhabited the area of Flagstaff "since time immemorial". The resolution says the city will commit to fighting racism and fostering justice and equality for indigenous people and all people confronted with discrimination. The council was first approached with the idea in 2015 when a coalition of native peoples presented the idea. Today, the council live-streamed a ceremony at City Hall honoring the first year of Indigenous Peoples' Day.