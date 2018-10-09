AZ Shelter For Migrant Children Closes After Abuse Allegations

An Arizona shelter that houses migrant children has suspended operations amid allegations of physical abuse.

The Department of Health and Human Services says some staff members have been fired and all the children have been relocated from the facility in Youngtown, run by Southwest Key Programs. The abuse allegedly occured last month. Southwest Key is already under scrutiny after a state investigation found numerous personnel issues. The state, last month, threatened to revoke the company's license for not complying with required employee background checks.