© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Shelter For Migrant Children Closes After Abuse Allegations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 9, 2018 at 12:19 PM MST
kids.jpg
azcentral
/

An Arizona shelter that houses migrant children has suspended operations amid allegations of physical abuse. 

The Department of Health and Human Services says some staff members have been fired and all the children have been relocated from the facility in Youngtown, run by Southwest Key Programs. The abuse allegedly occured last month. Southwest Key is already under scrutiny after a state investigation found numerous personnel issues. The state, last month, threatened to revoke the company's license for not complying with required employee background checks. 

news_donate_13.png

KNAU and Arizona News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF