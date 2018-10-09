Tuesday Is Deadline To Register To Vote In November Election

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published October 9, 2018 at 4:57 AM MST
Arizonans wishing to vote in the November general election need to register today or they'll miss their chance to have a say in who represents them in the coming years.

People who aren't already registered have until midnight Tuesday to do so. County election officials begin sending out vote-by-mail ballots on Wednesday.

On the ballot are a U.S. Senate and all nine U.S. House seats, the governor and other top state officials, several initiatives and all 90 state House and Senate seats.

Voters must be U.S. citizens, 18 years old by Election Day, a resident of the county where registering and have no felony convictions unless their civil rights have been restored.

To register online, go to https://servicearizona.com/ . In-person registration is available at county recorder's offices during regular business hours.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press