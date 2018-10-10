Former AZ Superintendent Of Education Carolyn Warner Dies

Former long-time State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Carolyn Warner, has died at the age of 88.

She died last night at her home, though cause of death was not immediately available. Warner, a Democrat, was the state's 15th Superintendent. She served from 1975 to 1987. She was Arizona's Democratic nominee for governor in 1986, but lost to Evan Mecham, who would later be impeached for obstruction of justice. In 1998, Warner was awarded an honorary doctorate from Northern Arizona University "in recognition of her service to education and community".