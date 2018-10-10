Voter Registration In Coconino County Could Hit Record

With voter registration closed, Coconino County is likely to set a record for registered voters for the second election in a row.

Thousands of potential voters registered with the Coconino County Recorder's Office in the lead up to a Tuesday registration deadline.

775 residents registered online Tuesday.

“Yesterday set a new record for us for the number of people registering to vote online in one day, and it’s about twice as high as what we’ve seen in the past,” says Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.

Coconino County's record for registered voters was reached in the lead up to the 2016 election, when 81,461 people registered to vote in the county.

Currently, 81,115 are registered, and Hansen says her office has 3,000 registration forms to process.

“I’ve been involved in election administration for over 30 years now, and I’ve never seen anything like this, [what] we’ve seen in the past week. We’ve gotten lots of paper registration forms, and people are very interested right now.”

Many of those paper forms came from N-A-U campus, Hansen says.