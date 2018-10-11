© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Body Found On Oregon's Mt. Hood That Of Missing AZ Hiker

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 11, 2018 at 4:12 PM MST
hood.jpg
Oregon Travel
/

Authorities say a body found on Mount Hood has been identified as a 30-year-old Arizona hiker who had been reported missing on Monday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a climber happened to spot the body of Phoenix resident David Yaghmourian Thursday morning at about 8,300 feet (2.6 kilometers) on the mountain.

The sheriff's office says there was snow in the area and that his body was found outside the search area and at a higher level than expected.

Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Collinson says he may have been hypothermic.

Authorities say Yaghmourian was hiking with a friend when they got separated and were supposed to reunite at Timberline Lodge.

While earlier reports said Yaghmourian had injured his leg, Collinson says it's now understood that he was fatigued and had a sore knee.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press