Body Found On Oregon's Mt. Hood That Of Missing AZ Hiker

Authorities say a body found on Mount Hood has been identified as a 30-year-old Arizona hiker who had been reported missing on Monday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a climber happened to spot the body of Phoenix resident David Yaghmourian Thursday morning at about 8,300 feet (2.6 kilometers) on the mountain.

The sheriff's office says there was snow in the area and that his body was found outside the search area and at a higher level than expected.

Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Collinson says he may have been hypothermic.

Authorities say Yaghmourian was hiking with a friend when they got separated and were supposed to reunite at Timberline Lodge.

While earlier reports said Yaghmourian had injured his leg, Collinson says it's now understood that he was fatigued and had a sore knee.