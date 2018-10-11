© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

FBI: Arizona Man Fatally Shot By Ranger Was Armed With Knife

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 11, 2018 at 9:29 AM MST
canyon_de_chelly.jpg
http://epod.usra.edu
/

The FBI says an Arizona man was armed with a knife when he was fatally shot by a National Park Service ranger at a national monument.

Authorities say 43-year-old Venson Yazzie was killed in an area overlooking ruins at Canyon de Chelly in Chinle.

It's still unclear what led to the shooting Friday afternoon.

The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating an assault on a federal officer but won't elaborate.

Park Service spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo says the ranger is on paid administrative leave and won't be identified unless he's found guilty of a crime.

A local tour guide, Adam Teller, says Yazzie was a vendor who sold rock art to tourists at the monument.

Canyon de Chelly, on the Navajo Nation, has thousands of ruins, carvings and paintings on stone.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press