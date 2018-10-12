Poetry Friday: 'Diving into the Wreck'
Today's segment of Poetry Friday honors courage...specifically, the courage of sexual assault survivors. It is Adrienne Rich's, 'Diving into the Wreck'. She wrote it in 1973 against the backdrop of feminist and civil rights movements. It's about the power to re-write our identities, and re-weave our cultural fabric into something positive, hopeful, and whole. Our reader today is KNAU listener and Faculty Senate President of Northern Arizona University, Gioia Woods.
Gioia Woods:
When I first read this poem probably 35 years ago, one of the first things I got from it was the courage of this narrator. And you’ll see in the poem the narrator puts on these absurd flippers, and this awkward mask, and does her research by reading the Book of Myths, right? And then, finds this ladder that’s always hanging off the edge of this boat. And she goes down into this watery world, this really unknown place, and it takes so much courage for her to go survey this wreck. But the thing about the poem that is so beautiful – aside from the watery imagery, which is so lovely – is the hope that comes out at the end. You’ll notice that at one point the narrator becomes whole, and this poem is hopeful for that reason because I feel like the more we hear and break the silence around sexual assault, the more hopeful – I am, anyway – that things will improve.
Diving into the Wreck, by Adrienne Rich
First having read the book of myths,
and loaded the camera,
and checked the edge of the knife-blade,
I put on
the body-armor of black rubber
the absurd flippers
the grave and awkward mask.
I am having to do this
not like Cousteau with his
assiduous team
aboard the sun-flooded schooner
but here alone.
There is a ladder.
The ladder is always there
hanging innocently
close to the side of hte schooner.
We know what it is for,
we who have used it.
Otherwise
it is a pice of maritime floss
some sundry equipment.
I go down.
Rung after rung and still
the oxygen immerses me
the blue light
the clear atoms
of our human air.
I go down.
My flippers cripple me,
I crawl like an insect down the ladder
and there is no one
to tell me when the ocean
will begin.
First the air id blue and then
it is bluer and then green and then
black I am blacking out and yet
my mask is powerful
it pumps my blood with power
the sea is another story
the sea is not a question of power
I have to learn alone
to turn my body without force
in the deep element.
And now: it is easy to forget
what I came for
among so many who have always
lived here
swaying their crenellated fans
between the reefs
and besides
you breathe differently down here.
I came to explore the wreck.
The words are purposes.
The words are maps.
I came to see the damage that was done
and the treasures that prevail.
I stroke the beam of my lamp
slowly along the flank
of something more permanent
than fish or weed
the thing I came for:
the wreck and not the story of the wreck
the thing itself and not the myth
the drowned face always staring
toward the sun
the evidence of damage
worn by sale and sway into this threadbare beauty
the ribs of the disaster
curving their assertion
among the tentative haunters.
This is the place.
And I am here, the mermaid whose dark hair
streams black, the merman in his armored body.
We circle silently
about the wreck
we dive into the hold.
I am she: I am he
whose drowned face sleeps with open eyes
whose breasts still bear the stress
whose silver, copper, vermeil cargo lies
obscurely inside barrels
half-wedged and left to rot
we are the half-destroyed instruments
that once held to a course
the water-eaten log
the fouled compass
We are, I am, you are
by cowardice or courage
the one who find our way
back to this scene
carrying a knife, a camera
a book of myths
inwhich
our names do not appear.
